Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 224.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 3.1 %

Rollins stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. 1,947,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

