Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,587 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDS traded up $4.89 on Friday, hitting $428.25. 197,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.03. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,330 shares of company stock worth $2,740,515. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

