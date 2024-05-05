Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 95,132 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,038,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,457,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,165,000 after buying an additional 1,106,773 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 128.2% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 898,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 504,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $207.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,229. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

View Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.