Sapient Capital LLC Invests $700,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,906. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

