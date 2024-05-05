Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.80. 4,133,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

