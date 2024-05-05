Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 30,020 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,464,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,733 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,104,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,086 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,275,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,258,000 after buying an additional 1,451,064 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,483,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 129.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,564,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after buying an additional 883,302 shares during the period.

GDXJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. 4,493,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,179. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

