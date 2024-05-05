Sapient Capital LLC Takes $7.77 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $20.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $716.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $753.36 and its 200 day moving average is $713.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.97 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.28.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

