Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,347,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.85. 4,165,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.08. The firm has a market cap of $339.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

