Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,737 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 185,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 691,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.97. 2,613,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,934. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.