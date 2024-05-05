Scotiabank Lowers Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$88.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
AFN has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.22.
Ag Growth International Stock Up 0.4 %
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
