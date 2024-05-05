Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $837.65

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 837.65 ($10.52) and traded as high as GBX 891 ($11.19). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 878.80 ($11.04), with a volume of 3,335,469 shares traded.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 837.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 776.54. The company has a market capitalization of £12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,690.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.16.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

