Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SEE traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $35.17. 2,460,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,562. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

