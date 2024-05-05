Share Repurchase Program Initiated by Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Board of Directors

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $18.10 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.21. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $107.45.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDW shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

