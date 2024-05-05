Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,100 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 1,662,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

