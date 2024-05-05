Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $127,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Chevron by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,664,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,580. The firm has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.76. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.35.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

