Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $74,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $4,174,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

MTUM stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.10. 949,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

