Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $83,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,897. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. 2,214,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

