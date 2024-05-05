Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.79. 1,376,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,138. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

