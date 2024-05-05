Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.2% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after buying an additional 2,422,609 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,129 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 917,785 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,576,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602,252 shares during the last quarter.

DFEM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. 674,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,369. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

