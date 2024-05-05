Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) PT Raised to $21.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In other news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $169,588.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,882.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,269.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.