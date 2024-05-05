Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Citigroup

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

SWKS stock opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.