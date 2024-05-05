Solano Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.78 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 12.6% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $20,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after buying an additional 114,465 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 198,425 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

