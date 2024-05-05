Solano Wealth Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned 5.05% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 164,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.95.

The Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multifactor Small Cap index. The fund invests in US companies with small market capitalizations screened for risk, valuation, momentum and quality factors. ROSC was launched on Mar 24, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

