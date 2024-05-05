Solano Wealth Management Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 9.8% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 78,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,316,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.48. 48,515,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,759,256. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $315.11 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.53 and a 200 day moving average of $412.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

