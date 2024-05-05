Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

