SouthState Corp Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 47,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 633,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,733,000 after purchasing an additional 209,445 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $199.63 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $204.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

