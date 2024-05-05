SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

