SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 313.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

