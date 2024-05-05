SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 273.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 202,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $119.11 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.88 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.07. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

