SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.39.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

