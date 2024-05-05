SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 52 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 426,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125,122 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $270.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $276.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.19.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.36% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.