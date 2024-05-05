SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after acquiring an additional 247,049 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $194.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insight Enterprises

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.