Steem Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Steem has a market cap of $138.57 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,979.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.30 or 0.00730390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00127145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.33 or 0.00203708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00101245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 461,236,365 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

