Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$58.50 Price Target at Cormark

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.06.

Get Stelco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STLC

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Increases Dividend

STLC opened at C$39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.54. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.93 and a 1-year high of C$51.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.