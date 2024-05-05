StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

GROW stock remained flat at $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.