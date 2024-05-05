StockNews.com Lowers Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.35. The company had a trading volume of 330,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average is $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $210.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $87,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 270,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,251 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

