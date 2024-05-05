Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 24,581 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 501,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

