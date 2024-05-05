Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $4.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 50% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003598 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

