Summit Global Investments Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after buying an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,336,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

