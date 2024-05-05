Summit Global Investments Has $538,000 Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Movado Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Movado Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.62 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.94%. Analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Movado Group

Movado Group Profile

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.