Summit Global Investments Purchases 6,298 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Regional Management were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth $2,170,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 88.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE RM opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $279.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,287 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $98,558.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 470,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,825,876.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

