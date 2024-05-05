Swiss National Bank Has $86 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $86,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.23.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $193.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

