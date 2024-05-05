Swiss National Bank Has $86 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $86,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications
SBA Communications Stock Performance
SBA Communications stock opened at $193.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.25.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.