Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SKT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.83.

Tanger stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. Tanger has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Tanger by 4,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

