Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.70

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.70 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 81.09 ($1.02). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 79.80 ($1.00), with a volume of 1,329,033 shares trading hands.

Target Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £494.95 million, a PE ratio of 886.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Target Healthcare REIT

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

