TD Cowen Boosts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $130.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -376.44 and a beta of 1.87. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,378 shares of company stock worth $23,633,449. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.