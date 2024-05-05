TD Cowen Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $36.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COHU

Cohu Stock Down 2.4 %

COHU traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 346,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,611. Cohu has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohu by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,438,000 after buying an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,478,000 after buying an additional 215,153 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.