TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.09 ($0.21). 71,344 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 37,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.71.

TEAM plc provides investment and fund management, financial advice treasury services in Jersey and Channel Islands. It engages in discretionary and advisory investment management activities. The company offers portfolio management services to private clients, individuals, trusts, and charities. TEAM plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

