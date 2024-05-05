Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.19. 75,491,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

