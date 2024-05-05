Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $178.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.68 and its 200-day moving average is $162.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,529 shares of company stock valued at $40,502,458 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

