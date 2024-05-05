Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $175.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $170.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

